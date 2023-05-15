Yellowstone rangers responded to an incident at Craig Pass on Saturday.
They observed a vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank, with a male standing outside. Rangers located a deceased female inside the car. The male was detained and later arrested for drug possession and other traffic related charges.
Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next of kin notifications.
