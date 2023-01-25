Five people are dead after a series of crashes in Wyoming.
The crashes were caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in south-central Wyoming.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
Highway patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night.
Officials say the driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck.
The second commercial truck crossed the highway and hit an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck head on, engulfing the two trucks in flames.
The second crash killed all five people inside the Ford pickup.
Others were taken to hospitals with critical injuries.
