Information Provided by United States Department of Agriculture
The Flat Creek Road on the Jackson Ranger District is now open. This road was temporarily closed in support of operations associated with the Flat Creek Fire. Please continue to use caution on this narrow road.
The lightning-caused Flat Creek Fire, which is smoldering in an isolated pocket of subalpine fir and spruce in steep mountain terrain, has begun to produce more visible smoke due to the winds this weekend. The fire growth has been slow and it now measures a total .5 acre in size. Firefighters remain vigilant in the area and are actively managing the fire for new developments. Fire management’s first priority is the safety of personnel and the public, including adjacent landowners.
Weather this week is expected to remain hot and dry. It is important to be extremely careful when working or recreating in the outdoors under these conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.