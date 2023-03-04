Former Idaho Governor Phil Batt passed away on Saturday which happened to be his 96th birthday.
Batt was born on March 4, 1927 in Wilder. After graduating from Wilder High School, he studied chemical engineering at the University of Idaho from 1944 until 1948. During World War II, he served 16 months in the Army Air Force before returning to the U of I. Batt served as a Republican Governor from January 1995 to January 1999. He also served as a Legislator, Lieutenant Governor, and Idaho Republican Party Chairman.
Governor Brad Little has ordered the lowering of U.S. flags in honor of Governor Batt whose body will lie in state at the Capitol building.
Governor Little also issued a statement in part, “Governor Phil Batt’s legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho.”
Another former Idaho Governor, U.S. Senator James Risch issued this statement: “He [Batt] was a titan in Idaho politics and cared deeply about our great state. From his long and distinguished service in the Idaho Senate to his years as Governor, Phil set the course and is responsible for the Idaho we know and love today. He will be missed.”
U.S. Senator Mike Crapo released this statement: “Phil Batt will be remembered as a strong and thoughtful leader, dedicated to the people of Idaho and advancing human rights in the state.”
Flags will remain lowered at all Idaho state buildings and facilities until the day of Gov. Batt's interment, which will be announced at a later date.
