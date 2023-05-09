Governor Brad Little highlighted National Fentanyl Awareness Day Tuesday to share information about the drug.

During his address, he noted the dangers of fentanyl and what the state is doing to address the crisis. That includes a campaign to educate Idahoans, adding roadside testing equipment for Idaho State Police, and increasing resources for mental health.

In addition, Governor Little is preparing to travel to the Texas/Mexico border in two weeks and deploy a team of ISP personnel to assist on a month-long mission for drug and fentanyl interdiction efforts at the border.

