The following is a news release provided by Idaho Department of Correction
BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2019 — The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of an Idaho Maximum Security Institution inmate.
A correctional officer found Jason Boyd Ivey, 29, hanging in his cell at 3:53 p.m. Friday.
Ivey was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, at a Boise hospital.
