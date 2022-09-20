The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from the facility.
Crickett Rachel Ray was last seen at the institution at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Ray is 29-years-old, white, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Ray’s criminal record in Idaho includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Twin Falls county. She has been eligible for parole since May 10, 2019. Her sentence was to be discharged on December 3, 2024.
People with information about Ray’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.
