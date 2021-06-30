An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges stemming from an incident that happened in Yellowstone National Park last week.
31-year-old Kyle Campbell from Fairmont, Indiana was in the park for a kayak trip but the guide refused to take Campbell and his group because he felt that the group was too intoxicated.
The group became upset and the guide called security officers.
Campbell made threatening comments to the officers and refused to obey the officers’ orders.
On the 23rd, Campbell plead guilty to a number of charges and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and a five-year term of unsupervised probation and was banned from the park for five years.
He was also ordered to pay $1,550 in fines.
