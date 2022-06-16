Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Highlands, Southeast Highlands, Lost River valleys and the Arco Desert including Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Burley, Hailey, Arco, Mackay, Shoshone, Monida Pass, Malad Pass, Malta, Idahome, Dubois, INL, I-86, I-84, and I-15. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust could create reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Blowing dust could create lower visibilities. Drive with caution. &&