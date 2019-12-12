The following is a story written and reported by John Masters of KTVB.
HAILEY, Idaho — The Hailey Police Department says a nationwide search is underway for a mother and her 9-year-old son with ties to the Wood River Valley and southern Idaho.
Assistant Police Chief Steve England say Olivia Barkes, 33, came to Idaho several months ago from North Carolina to work out custody arrangements with the biological father of their three children.
England says Barkes, also known by the last name Phelps, is believed to have left the state with her 9-year-old son Logan Barkes.
Family and law enforcement have expressed concern for Logan’s well-being. He has not been in school since Nov. 4.
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Olivia Barkes for custodial interference. An Idaho judge set her bond at $100,000.
England says they could be headed to Florida, North Carolina or Texas. Barkes has family ties in those areas of the country. She likely left Idaho in late November.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Olivia or Logan is urged to call the Hailey Police Department at 208-788-3531 or notify their local law enforcement.
