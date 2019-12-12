Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.