New resolution directs schools to comply with Idaho's Stage 2 guidelines

The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to approve a resolution directing school districts and charter schools to comply with Governor Brad Little’s modified Stage 2 "Stay Healthy Order" issued last month.
The governor's order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, including spectators at school events including athletics.
“We know many school leaders are feeling pressure within their communities, but we must continue to focus on our first and most important priority, and that is maintaining and supporting in-person instruction and the ability for students to participate in extracurricular activities,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said.
Critchfield continued, “An essential part of our success is fidelity to the health order issued by the Governor.”
“The resolution doesn’t add any new restrictions or mandates. It reaffirms the Governor’s order, which has the full force and effect of law,” State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman said.
“The resolution also highlights the risks that local school boards run if they do not follow the order," Freeman added. "There are criminal and civil liability risks, so the resolution is a message to education leaders that they must be aware of what the Stay Healthy Order requires and what the risks are if they decide to disregard it.”
The Board’s resolution is posted on the State Board of Education website: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/resources/stage-2-stay-healthy-order/
