A New York man found himself in possession of hidden treasure worth $10,000 in all places, Nampa, Idaho.
Kristian House, who is a crossword constructor from Oneota, New York, purchased an e-book that contained clues to hidden treasure after listening to a podcast.
House was able to decode a message in the e-book which read, “Trislide, Nampa Lions, Hermes Badge.”
After a Google search, House caught a flight to Nampa, the site of Lions Park.
In the park is a triple slide and taped underneath the slide was the badge and the message, “You’ve just won $10,000.” The prize was placed there in July of 2020.
Other winners of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt include a truck driver and an artist and organizers say that there is one more treasure at large and that it is somewhere east of the Mississippi River and south of the 40th parallel.
You can learn more about The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.