At least one person was killed and another was critically injured after a small plane crashed in Utah on Monday.
The aircraft took off around 11:25 a.m. at Provo Airport and immediately crashed about 1,500 feet down the runway.
According to city officials, four passengers were on the plane.
One person died from their injuries, while another was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The remaining two passengers reportedly suffered minor bumps and bruises.
Debris was scattered across the main runway, causing many arrivals and departures to be delayed.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
