Information provided by KSL
Officials are investigating a deadly officer involved shooting that happened Friday night inside of Utah City Hall. West valley police say an officer shot 31-year-old chat Michael Breinholt as he was being taken into a D-U-I processing room.
Police say some type of altercation occurred as Breinholt was being processed. Paramedics were called but officials say Breinholt died at the scene. No other details have been released about what caused the shooting.
A west valley spokesperson says multiple officers were present during the altercation, but only one fired a weapon. The officer involved is on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.
