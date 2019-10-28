Weather Alert

...COLD TEMPERATURES AND LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED... AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL DROP QUICKLY SOUTH FROM CANADA AND MOVE THROUGH IDAHO TONIGHT. VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND LIGHT SNOW WILL ACCOMPANY THE FRONT AND A HALF INCH TO UP TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW MAY FALL WITH THIS VERY COLD SYSTEM. ROADS MAY POSSIBLY BE SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY FOR RUSH HOUR TRAFFIC TUESDAY MORNING. EVERYONE TRAVELING LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING PREPARE FOR VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND POTENTIAL SNOWFALL AND SLIPPERY ROADS.