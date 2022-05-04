Two 3-year-old boys died when a driver of a car crashed into them as they played in the sand in a corral in Utah.
The 3-year-old boys who were killed in a DUI crash on Monday in Eagle Mountain are Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson.
Utah County Sheriff's Officials say just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies were dispatched to a report of a crash at Cedar Valley Stables in the south end of Eagle Mountain.
The report was that a car rolled into a horse stable.
Witnesses told deputies they saw the car driving recklessly and traveling near or faster than 100 miles per hour and running a stop sign before crashing.
The driver, 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow of Eagle Mountain was seriously injured and was air lifted to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
He was treated and released.
Two passengers were treated and released at Utah Valley Hospoital and a third passenger was treated at Mountain Point Hospital in Lehi.
During the investigation detectives found evidence that the driver was impaired.
Barlow was booked into jail on several charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.