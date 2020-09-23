An air tanker pilot died while helping to fight the Schill Fire near Emmett.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, a pilot of a single engine air tanker was working on initial attack operations for the fire on Tuesday evening when there was an accident.
Firefighters on scene provided medical aid to the pilot, Ricky Fulton. Life Flight was also called in but Fulton did not survive.
The aircraft he was flying was a T-857 and was owned by Aero S.E.A.T. Incorporated. It was part of an on-call contract with BLM Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot lost in this tragic accident," said acting Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift. "This reminds us of the inherent risks involved in wildland firefighting and the gratitude we owe to the courageous and committed men and women who serve willingly to protect lives, property and natural resources.”
No other details about the accident have been released. The DOI Office of Aviation Services, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident.
Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the pilot’s death and called for flags to be flown at half-staff.
“Tragically, a firefighter died when the single engine air tanker he was flying crashed during initial attack operations on the Schill Fire near Emmett Tuesday,” Little wrote. “Our hearts are heavy. The death of a firefighter is felt deeply and emotionally in the firefighting community. Pray for comfort for the pilot's family and colleagues, and please do your part to prevent needless wildfires. I am ordering American flags and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the brave firefighter who lost his life protecting others.”
