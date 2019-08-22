suspect

UPDATE:

Mineral County,MT has located the child safely along with the vehicle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police: 

This is an activation of the AMBER Alert System.

We have just received this important information regarding an abducted child in Deborgia, MT (Mineral County)  

Mineral County is looking for a child who was last seen in Deborgia and is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact Mineral County Sheriffs Office at (406) 822-3555 or 911 immediately.

***UPDATE - AMBER Alert is being issued statewide at this time. Suspect is possibly headed to the Nampa, Idaho area*****

This Amber Alert is only being issued for Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner counties.

VICTIM: Tyran Ban Campen

Age:    7

Sex:    Male

Race:  White

Hair:   Unknown

Eyes:   Unknown

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Identifying Features: Unknown

Clothing: Unknown

SUSPECT: Lanetta Kay Mellstead

Alias names: Van Campen, Karisa, Ross

Age:    43

Sex:    Female

Race:  White

Hair:   Brown

Eyes:   Green

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 140

Identifying Features: Unknown

Clothing: Unknown

VEHICLE:  1996 Ford Explorer

Color:    Black

Year:     1996

Make:     Ford

Model:    Explorer

Style:    SUV

License#: 540676B

State:    Mt

Description: Unknown

Direction of Travel:   The cell phone was last pinged in the Western Montana or Idaho area possibly travelling westbound.

INCIDENT: Deborgia, MT

Date: 8/21/2019

Time: 5:00 pm

Missing From: Deborgia, MT

****UPDATE - suspect is possibly headed to the area of Nampa,Idaho****

Summary: Non-custodial mother incapacitated custodial father and took 7 year old son. Mother abuses drugs and is considered a direct threat to life of this child.

