UPDATE:
Mineral County,MT has located the child safely along with the vehicle
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
This is an activation of the AMBER Alert System.
We have just received this important information regarding an abducted child in Deborgia, MT (Mineral County)
Mineral County is looking for a child who was last seen in Deborgia and is believed to be in danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact Mineral County Sheriffs Office at (406) 822-3555 or 911 immediately.
***UPDATE - AMBER Alert is being issued statewide at this time. Suspect is possibly headed to the Nampa, Idaho area*****
This Amber Alert is only being issued for Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner counties.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VICTIM: Tyran Ban Campen
Age: 7
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: Unknown
Eyes: Unknown
Height: Unknown
Weight: Unknown
Identifying Features: Unknown
Clothing: Unknown
SUSPECT: Lanetta Kay Mellstead
Alias names: Van Campen, Karisa, Ross
Age: 43
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 140
Identifying Features: Unknown
Clothing: Unknown
VEHICLE: 1996 Ford Explorer
Color: Black
Year: 1996
Make: Ford
Model: Explorer
Style: SUV
License#: 540676B
State: Mt
Description: Unknown
Direction of Travel: The cell phone was last pinged in the Western Montana or Idaho area possibly travelling westbound.
INCIDENT: Deborgia, MT
Date: 8/21/2019
Time: 5:00 pm
Missing From: Deborgia, MT
****UPDATE - suspect is possibly headed to the area of Nampa,Idaho****
Summary: Non-custodial mother incapacitated custodial father and took 7 year old son. Mother abuses drugs and is considered a direct threat to life of this child.
