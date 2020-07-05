From Idaho Transportation Department news release:
U.S. Highway 95 will no longer be open to traffic between Pollock and Riggins this afternoon to allow for continued monitoring of the slide at milepost 188.
"We know this is contradictory to what we had hoped to accomplish today and will cause long detours for travelers heading home," ITD District Engineer Doral Hoff said. "However, without enough data and uncertainty about an apparent gap at the top of the hillside, we are concerned it might be active still."
Yesterday around 4:30 p.m. crews left the site once a crack in the rock face became visible from below. They had been working on a temporary road around the slide as well as building a rock berm and placing container boxes to shield traffic once allowed to pass through.
"The very nature of slides is unpredictable," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. "At this time, we're not sure when we will be able to open the highway, but we are continuing to conduct geotechnical surveys and tomorrow will have experts on the slope to pry off any loose material and further analyze its condition."
The highway has been closed since Friday morning (July 3).
