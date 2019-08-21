The Center for Search and Investigation for Missing Children needs the public's help finding a missing teenager out of Shoshone.
15 year old Julian Naranjo was last seen on August 8 in Shoshone. Naranjo is 5’5 and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He has a scar on his forehead and walks with a limp
If you have information, contact the Shoshone Police Department at: 208-886- 2036
