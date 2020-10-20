The remains of a Teton County man missing for 15 years have now been identified, thanks to advanced DNA testing.
John Michael Carroll was reported missing on Nov. 14, 2005. His roommate reported Carroll missing after he didn’t return home for several days. His personal belongings such as his wallet, identification, clothing and money were left at home.
Multiple searches were conducted near Carroll’s home and near Rexburg, where he was known to frequently ride his ATV. Police found no answers to his disappearance.
Then in 2010 and again in 2011, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office brought in K9 cadaver search teams but still uncovered no answers. The case was then listed as inactive.
In June 2013, human remains were found by a cattle owner in a nearby area in Teton County. Initial results to identify the remains were inconclusive.
Carroll’s missing person case was reopened in the spring of 2020 after TCSO detectives learned about genealogical DNA analysis and how successful it had been in solving other cases. At that time, the unidentified remains were sent to a forensics lab. DNA samples from Carroll’s immediate family members were sent along with them.
On Friday, the remains were positively identified as Carroll’s.
His cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about Carroll’s disappearance or death are asked to call Det. Sergeant Andrew Foster at 208-354-8783.
