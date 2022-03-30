A local woman is bringing joy to seniors all around town in a unique way.
Gina Stucki, started a program called Pro Age Connections. It helps address social isolation and loneliness among senior citizens in the community.
The program asks volunteers to make weekly phone calls to the “pro-agers”.
During the pandemic, Stucki realized that the seniors had little to no interaction, so recently, she purchased robotic cats and dogs called “Joy For All” and has been taking them to local nursing homes for companionship among the seniors.
These robotic cats and dogs act as if they are real, they bark, meow, pur, and roll over on their sides.
“These are great especially for seniors with dementia because it gives them comfort and they like to hold them. They come with brushes, they like to pet them, it is companionship..” Said Stucki.
Once Stucki takes them to the nursing homes, the seniors get to keep them as companions.
She says that although she just started bringing them to the senior homes, this is just the beginning.
"We just started taking them. It took me a long time to get funding for them and we just started. I've given away three of them now, but have plans to do two more facilities this week,” Stucki said.
For more information on this volunteer program or how to get involved you can visit Pro Age Connection’s Facebook page.
