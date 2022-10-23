On Saturday Rumors Pub in Pocatello held a scavenger hunt to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Each year they hold this fundraiser. The bar and their customers teamed up and went to 16 different bars and pubs around town to participate in the hunt.
They raise money to help Make-A-Wish, and help grant a child in the community a wish.
"Throughout the year we do fundraisers for Make-A-Wish and then cut them a check. We usually kind of sponsor a child, a local child. But that money doesn't go just to that child. Like three years ago we raised over $25,000 and that granted three wishes and an average wish is about $6,000," said Kris Miner, the owner of Rumors Pub.
To help support Make-A-Wish you can drop off donations at Rumors at any time.
