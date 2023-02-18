The 43rd annual Simplot Games continued for the second day of competition Saturday in Holt Arena.
This year's Simplot Games consisted of a total of 445 teams, from 11 states, three Canadian provinces, and Australia.
Thousands of people filled the seats of Holt Arena this afternoon to watch people compete in girls and boys 200 meter dash, girls and boys pole vaulting, high jump, long jump, and shot put and much more.
2-time Olympic gold medalist and now two time world record holder Ryan Crouser was the man of the day at the games this afternoon.
Ryan Crouser beat the world record today, throwing 23.38 meters, smashing the previous indoor world record by an incredible 22 inches.
Crouser's mark also eclipsed the outdoor world record of 23.37 meters by one-quarter inch.
Both of the records he broke were his own.
"I am really excited with today's performance, and surprised myself a bit. Training has been decent but it has been down the last couple of days, so I took an extra rest day and I guess that is just what I needed."
Crouser's world record throw was his first throw of the day today.
After he was done competing hundreds of people lined up to get pictures with Crouser as well as autographs from him.
Crouser tells KPVI it was good to be back to watch others compete but also to be able to have the chance to compete himself.
"It was awesome to be back, seeing the high school kids and their passion and how enthusiastic they are for the sport, it was so awesome to be around and it reminded me of being back here when I was a little bit shorter and a lot skinnier in 2011 and so I kind of used that energy and that atmosphere and it almost felt like I had a flashback to that big personal best throw in 2011."
Congratulations to Ryan Crouser and all of the other athletes who competed in the 43rd Simplot Games.
