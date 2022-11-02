According to the Idaho Transportation Department, about 275 car crashes last year were the result of hitting a wild animal...
Another 275 involved a collision with road debris...
And about 460 crashes involved falling or shifting cargo from vehicles.
“The road conditions are changing pretty dramatically, we know that there is a lot of landscaping going on, people pruning trees, certainly wildlife coming down from the higher elevations, they’re going to be commingling on the roads a little bit more this time of year. So with all of that in mind, we need to understand that the road is very very active and as a result we need to be very engaged when we are driving,” Said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director, Matthew Conde.
Another danger -- is drivers swerving to avoid hitting debris or wildlife.
According to AAA research, attempts to avoid debris resulted in injury 43% of the time -- versus a 16% injury rate that occurred when the vehicle actually struck the debris.
So what can you do to protect yourself from a collision?
“The first thing is recognition, if you see one animal realize that they usually travel in groups of two or three. That includes deer, elk, and other animals. So if you see one and successfully pass it, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t more ahead. Keep in mind that some of these larger animals are camouflage and are designed to elude predators and things like that, so you want to make sure you are actively looking on the road,” said Conde.
Conde also suggests using your bright lights when driving at night if there is no oncoming traffic, because you can usually see the reflection of wildlife’s eyes once your headlights hit them and avoid driving at certain times, if you can.
“You definitely want to avoid dawn and dusk because those are the times that these larger animals are more active during this time of the year, and remember to always wear your seatbelt because hitting a large animal can have the same impact as hitting a car.”
Here are some other tips.... if you see an animal, slow down. Keep your headlights clean and if you see an animal in the road, focus on slowing, not swerving.
Take care of your car, badly worn or under-inflated tires can have blowouts.
As for debris, always properly secure your load and -- regularly inspect your vehicle for loose or corroded parts. and avoid tailgating other vehicles.
For more information on safe driving tips, go to AAA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.