The Salmon-Challis National Forest employees will award five $1,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors in our local communities.
This is the Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarship. It is sponsored by Salmon-Challis National Forest employees through fundraising efforts held throughout the year.
It was established in 1998 as the Salmon-Challis National Forest employee scholarship, the scholarship program was renamed in 2000 to honor long-time Salmon-Challis National Forest employee, Jackie Caivano, who was the forest supervisor’s executive assistant.
This scholarship is to honor Jackie's memory, while recognizing a graduating senior's excellence, leadership, and initiative in academics, community service, and extracurricular activities. Since 1998, 85 students have received more than $75,000 to further their educational goals.
“It is really always an honor to be able to offer some financial support to young people wanting to further their education, and the Salmon-Challis National Forest employees are really dedicated to their communities, so this is something that the employees do on their own, this isn’t taxpayer funded this is fundraising that is done by our employees and we do that in a variety of fun ways,” Said Gina Knudson, the Salmon-Challis Public Affairs Officer.
Scholarship application packages must be submitted to the local high school counselor’s office on or before April 25, 2022.
Application packages are available online at Salmon-Challis National Forest - About the Forest on USDA.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.