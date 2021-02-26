Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Snow. Snow will become heavy at times this afternoon as the wind picks up. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early, with flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.