On Wednesday afternoon, Idaho State University held an event in collaboration between the ROTC program and the Veteran Student Service Center called “Salute To Service”.
The event is meant to help grow the Veteran community at ISU and to give future Military members the tools and resources they need to be successful.
“The goal here is there is a huge Veteran community here at ISU and in the greater Pocatello area. The goal here is to really get everybody out and get everybody engaged and support each other. The life of a Veteran is pretty tough so being able to come together as a community and share some of those experiences and tell old war stories is what is awesome,” Said Michael Goering, a professor of Military science at ISU.
US Army Blackhawk Pilot, Jeff Norris flew him and his crew in from Boise this afternoon to attend the event.
“Inviting us out is a great honor, for us to meet with fellow students that are some of our own that participate with the Idaho National Guard and it is great to see familiar faces, it is great to just come together,” Said Norris.
Military members from all around the Gem State and even Salt Lake were in attendance.
