The red kettle bells are back in front of grocery stores again this year. Today was the kettlebell kickoff in Blackfoot. Each year the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise money for those in need.
“It is such an important event. All of the money raised stays right here in the communities that it is collected in all across the state and the money is used to help people in need. Whether that is housing, food, energy assistance, or rent assistance we provide transportation vouchers that will help people get to medical appointments or to work and it is really important that if the kettles are out, people are out. People are so generous in our area to give and it really boosts what we can do in our community to help others,” said Traci Hebdon with Bingham County SEICAA
Bell ringers can be found in front of stores in several communities all across Eastern Idaho.
Not only is it a great opportunity to volunteer, it is also sentimental for some.
“Bell ringing is really part of the Christmas tradition. If you were to watch Christmas movies, just watch five. Four out of five will have the Salvation Army in them, bell ringing those kinds of things will be a part of the backdrop. For me it is really part of the Christmas tradition. My dad started doing it when I was 10, and he did it for about 12 Christmases and he would literally take time off for all of November and December to ring the bell, just for the fun of it. So it is definitely a part of American culture,” said Lt. Ernie Evans with the Pocatello Salvation Army.
Each county has their own goal of how much money they want to raise....but they all need as many volunteers as possible.
“There are individuals that are in desperate need of food, in desperate need of utility and rental assistance and desperate need of just hope. Our hope is that we can give hope, and that is through volunteers,” said John Birks, an idaho falls CORE officer
To donate or to volunteer to ring a bell you can visit pocatello.salvationarmy.org.
