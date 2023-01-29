Due to cold temperatures the following schools will be closed on Monday January 30th:
-Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25
-Idaho Falls School District 91
-Bonneville Joint School District 93
-American Falls School District
-Grace Lutheran School
-Blackfoot School District
-Aberdeen School District
-Shelley School District 60
-Mackay School District
-Grace School District
-Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
-Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
-Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
-Fremont School District 215
