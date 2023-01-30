School Closures for Tuesday, January 31st

Due to the cold temperatures, here are the school closures and late starts for Tuesday, January 31st:
-Fremont County School District #215
-Preston School District #201
-Shelley School District #60
-Blackfoot School District
-Grace School District #148
-Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
-Idaho Falls School District 91
-Jefferson School District
-Firth School District
-Madison School District
-Ririe School District
-Snake River School District
-Sugar Salem School District
-Teton School District
-Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
-Grace Lutheran Schools (Pocatello)
-Bonneville School District 93
-West Side School District
LATE STARTS:
-Aberdeen School District
