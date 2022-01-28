KPVI talked one on one with Speaker of the Idaho house and candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Scott Bedke, to learn more about legislative priorities and what he's hoping to bring to the campaign trail.
Scott Bedke became a Representative of the Idaho State House of Representatives district 27A in 2000 and became a Speaker for the house in 2012. He is the longest house speaker in Idaho's history. And now, he is a candidate for Lieutenant Governor.
The current legislative session began on January 10th. Bedke says the session is going well so far and there is focus on the tax package that is moving from the house to the senate.
“There is overwhelming support in the legislature for this tax cut. I will remind everyone that it reduces the income tax rates from six-five down to six. It also includes a straight-up rebate to every Idahoan that filed taxes, 12% of whatever they paid back in 2020 or $75s per person including independence,” Bedke said.
Bedke says this is the largest tax cut in Idaho history. he also mentions that alongside wanting the tax package passed, he wants other things accomplished during this legislative session as well.
“I am very encouraged and optimistic about the health insurance parody for teachers that has been a long time coming, that will make teaching in Idaho that much more attractive job. And it won’t matter if you’re in a small rural school district or in a large suburb and school district, we’ll be able to have competitive benefit packages.”
While the Idaho legislature focuses on their priorities, Bedke has some of his own as he campaigns to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor.
“I think that I can help extend the reach of the Governor, I can work with people after the election. We'll be working for Idaho and, we raise more stuff, certainly the more agricultural goods that we raise. More microchips that we can use here, we always have to be looking outside of our borders and creating relationships.”
Bedke has one key focus for his campaign.
“To get the word out. We've got to tell our story in a way that is understandable and our qualifications, and motivations, etc. and then Idaho has got to decide, and I believe that my vision coincides with most Idahoans. We are very proud of our state, we love to live here, it is the best place to live, raise a family, and to work and we don’t want that to change.”
The election for Idaho Lieutenant Governor takes place on May 17th 2022.
