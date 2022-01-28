Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BANNOCK COUNTY... * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Bannock County Idaho. * WHEN...Until 12 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.