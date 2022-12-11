Saturday was the annual Shop With A Cop event.
Shop With A Cop is an event where local law enforcement pairs up with a child from the community to take them Christmas shopping.
Saturday morning, over 80 law enforcement personnel from the Sheriff's office, Chubbuck police, Pocatello police, fish and game, and many more met at Alameda Middle School to meet up with the child they were taking shopping.
They had breakfast, took pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Clause, and got in their cars and drove to Walmart.
A parade of patrol cars drove from Alameda Middle School to Walmart in Chubbuck, and each child got to sit in their own vehicle with the officer they went shopping with.
The children got to pick out any Christmas presents they wanted, the Sheriff's office says this is a great way for children to understand law enforcement a bit better.
"The reason we do this is because we want people in the community to know and we want kids to know that law enforcement officers are caring people. We care about the kids, we care about the citizens and the community that we serve and this is our way of giving back and just helping provide for the community," said Lt. Jeremy Taysom with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.