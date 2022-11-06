If you saw a ton of police cars at the Walmart in Chubbuck on Friday and Saturday, it was for a good cause.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s office as well as other local law enforcement agencies were outside of Walmart in Chubbuck raising money for the annual shop with a cop event.
Each year, the Bannock County Sheriff's office partners with area law enforcement and the southeastern Idaho community action agency to host the annual Shop With A Cop event.
Deputies and officers are paired with a child who would benefit from a positive experience with law enforcement in hopes of building or improving relationships between law enforcement and the community.
If you would still like to donate you can donate to the Venmo handle at Bannock-FOP.
