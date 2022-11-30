A popular competition between two KPVI staffers is back this year!
This is the sixth annual Drive Away Hunger event.
Our very own Matt Davenport and Doug Iverson will be joining Cole Nissan Kia and Cole Chevrolet to collect non-perishable items at the Pocatello Fred Meyer.
The event is this Friday, December 4th from 4 to 6 p.m., and Cole representatives say this event is more important than ever....
“This event is really important because in the past year, the costs have gone up on everything, particularly food, and you don’t have a choice you have to eat, costs have gone up anywhere from 5 to 30% and so when you hear those statistics for our county, although it is improving over the last six years, there's still 1 to 2 people out of every ten that you run into that has some kind of food insecurity,” said Art Beery, Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia General Manager.
This event collects food for the Idaho food bank, and supplies it to families in southeastern Idaho who suffer from food insecurity.
There will be two trucks outside the front entrance of Fred Meyer. The goal is to fill both trucks -- with a little friendly competition to see who can fill their truck first: Matt or Doug.
Food insecurity is an ongoing crisis so being able to provide meals to families during the holiday season means a lot to the Cole dealerships.
“Especially at this time of the season, it is important to be involved and to provide the food. There are many of our neighbors that may need this and really, again it's just to keep the awareness going and keep the whole idea alive that we could be helping our neighbors,” said Beery.
During the event, cash donations are also accepted, the food bank says they can feed up to four people in the community off of just one dollar.
