The former girls basketball coach for Soda Springs High School was arrested Friday following a months-long investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.
52-year-old Wade Schvaneveldt, has been charged with multiple counts of statutory rape.
He was booked into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office jail with a $350,000 bond.
The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th district magistrate Judge D. Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and there is no other information available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.