Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Long duration heat with moderate overnight recovery. Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 99 degrees each day, with a few spots possibly reaching 100 degrees, especially today. Overnight low temperatures may only ease back into the 60s, especially from Burley and Pocatello south across the southern highlands. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley, Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&