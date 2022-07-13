The 20th annual Southeast Idaho Senior Games continued Wednesday with many events taking place all across Pocatello and Chubbuck.
With 27 options, participants get to choose which event they want to compete in.
Wednesday's events included Wii bowling at the Senior Center, table tennis at Reed Gym, bocce ball at Ross Park, and swimming at the Pocatello Recreation Center.
“What I like to see is the different people who show up from different parts of the state and even out of the state, I just love the game, I’ve been playing it for 17 years,” said Table Tennis Coordinator, Mike Merslock.
The goal of the senior games is to provide participants 50 years and older with opportunities for competition and fun -- all while adding to their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Games Director, Dana Olson, says there is one thing she loves most about the senior games.
“What I like is when the participants get here because they are so excited about coming and meeting new people, and seeing old friends and what not and I think it is just the fact that they are here and having a lot of fun and sharing the experience with people they know even though they’re competing,” Said Olson.
The senior games take place in every state -- where some participants can also qualify for the national level.
99-year old Charlotte Sanddal has been swimming every day for more than 20 years.
She travels from Helena, Montana each year to participate in the senior games.
Today she competed in the 100 I-M which consists of the butterfly, the backstroke, the breast stroke and the crawl.
Charlotte also competes in the Senior Olympics in Montana each year.
Charlotte says these competitions motivate her to keep swimming.
“That's a good, good thing to think about because that is what keeps me going, it gives me focus for the day, I have to get up, eat properly, have to get dressed, and get down to the pool and see people that I know and enjoy swimming as well as friendships,” said Sanddal.
The senior games wrap up on Saturday.
For more information - or to see event results -- you can go online to seidahoseniorgames.org
