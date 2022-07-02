Pocatello has a new Hall of Famer in town.
Southwick Black Belt Academy Head Instructor Jessica Carson was inducted into the International Martial Arts Council Hall of Fame on June 25 in Las Vegas.
Carson also recently attained her fifth dan, making her one of the few female taekwondo masters in the country.
With these recent accolades, Southwick is attaining more of a national presence, according to Carson.
"Our influence kind of expands out, and there's a number of different schools down there that recognize us now because we've been there," Carson said.
Southwick Black Belt Academy currently operates two locations in Pocatello, including a new location at 440 E Clark St. There is also a location in Ammon.
If you would like to learn more about Southwick Black Belt Academy, visit their website at southwickacademy.com.
