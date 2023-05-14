...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1149 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with
forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is
expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Samaria Creek, Bannock Creek, Dry Creek, Little Malad River,
Station Creek, Mill Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Hill
Creek, Marsh Creek, Weston Creek, Wright Creek, Henderson
Creek, Deep Creek, Campbell Creek, Sheep Creek, Cherry Creek,
Yellow Dog Creek, Devil Creek, Rowley Creek, Precipice Creek,
Malad River, Third Creek, Potter Creek, Birch Creek, Hawkins
Creek, Elkhorn Creek and Rattlesnake Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Samaria, Malad
Pass and Daniels Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.