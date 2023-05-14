The community showed out in full force for the 2nd annual Rally in the Alley on Saturday. 

KPVI’s Misty Inglet organized the event, which raised money for nonprofit Family Services Alliance. Coke Automotive Group was the event sponsor, paying for all bowlers entry fees, prizes, and trophies. Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello hosted the event. 

“We have doubled the participation we had last year,“ Inglet said. “Last year we had 13 teams. This year we have 26. We actually sold out a month ahead of the event. We have 104 bowlers here today.”

Tune into KPVI News at 5 and 10 on Tuesday to hear how much money the event raised for Family Services Alliance. 

