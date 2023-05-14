Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Marsh Creek near McCammon affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring. * WHERE...Marsh Creek near McCammon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland flooding possible along with ponding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Flooding continues to affect fields and outbuildings in Marsh Valley, as well as near Downata Hot Springs. Water is periodically running across US-91 in multiple locations, and Downata Rd remains flooded. With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some precipitation forecast, flooding is expected to continue this week. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 5.6 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.1 feet on 01/17/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&