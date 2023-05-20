Pocatello‘s softball and baseball teams have advanced to the final day of their state tournaments in Twin Falls.
The Thunder softball team made it there with a 7-1 victory over Emmett and a 6-4 win against on Friday. Their action Saturday begins at 10 a.m against Skyview at Twin Falls High School. If they win, they clinch a spot in the 4A championship game at 3 p.m at the College of Southern Idaho.
Their baseball team pulled off a dramatic comeback Friday, rallying from down 6-1 to win it, 9-8, over Bishop Kelly in extra innings. Mack Evans delivered an RBI single to clinch the victory. The Thunder advance to the championship game, where they’ll take on Skyview at 5 p.m. at Skip Walker Field at the College of Southern Idaho.
