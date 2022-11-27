The 5A Southeast Idaho Conference announced their all-conference selections for football. The conference includes Highland, Rigby, Thunder Ridge, and Madison. The selections were:

Player of the Year - Luke Flowers, QB, Rigby

Co-Offensive Players of the Year - Drew Hymas, QB, Highland and Brady Packer, WR, Rigby

Defensive Player of the Year - Mason Fullmer, LB, Highland

Coach of the Year - Nick Sorrell, Highland

1st Team Offense

QB Ben Dredge Madison

RB Lucas Mikkola Rigby

Sam Gamino Rigby

TE Brevin Larsen Rigby

WR Rhidge Barela Highland

Kade Steffler Rigby

Hudson Harker Thunder Ridge

Chase Crane Madison

OL Feki Pouha Rigby

Ayden Davis Rigby

Peyton Harding Highland

Bruce Galo Highland

Rex Silas Madison

K Braycen Stoddard Madison

Ret. Connor Hall Thunder Ridge

2nd Team Offense

QB Tayvin Oswald Thunder Ridge

RB Kade Jones Highland

Mason Fullmer Highland

TE Aaron Archibald Rigby

WR Koen Peck Rigby

Kai Callen Highland

Connor Hall Thunder Ridge

Jase Benedict Rigby

OL Owen Ward Thunder Ridge

Dillon Shaw Highland

Brea Mechem Madison

Bruin Bowman Rigby

Braxton Geisler Rigby

K Zerek Younis Highland

Ret. Kai Callen Highland

1st Team Defense

ATH Jack Boudrero Rigby

DL Freddie Williams Highland

Sam Webster Rigby

Jacob Womack Rigby

McKay Dougal Thunder Ridge

LB Gunner Wilhelm Highland

Colton George Highland

Conner Gneiting Rigby

Zach Hawkes Rigby

Mason Burgess Rigby

DB Kai Callen Highland

Jaxon Sibounma Highland

Zxaeb Falevai Rigby

Reggie Groom Rigby

P Drew Hymas Highland

2nd Team Defense

DL Eli Anderton Highland

Hudson John Highland

Klarke McKaine Madison

Siope Fangupo Rigby

LB Traycen Kostial Madison

Taycen Clark Madison

Cael Grimmett Thunder Ridge

Rory Leavitt Thunder Ridge

DB Campbell Thomas Highland

Kody Robinson Thunder Ridge

Parker Graham Rigby

Brock Klingler Rigby

P Nathan Olsen Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention Offense

Carter Koplin - RB Thunder Ridge

Barkley Beck - RB Madison

Payton Klingler - RB Rigby

Colton Durham - WR Highland

Ryan Johnson - WR Thunder Ridge

Trevin Lords - WR Madison

Cy Reno - TE Highland

McKay Dougal - TE Thunder Ridge

Porter Cottle - TE Madison

Nash Humphreys - TE Madison

Dallas Call - OL Highland

Bryant Kelley - OL Highland

Kyle Miller - OL Thunder Ridge

Jayden Tuia - OL Thunder Ridge

Andrew Walsh - OL Madison

Slayde Johnson - OL Rigby

Ben Witherspoon - K Rigby

Honorable Mention Defense

Tanner Storer - DL Thunder Ridge

Gage Larsen - DL Rigby

Kody Hite - DL Highland

Wyatt Gray - LB Thunder Ridge

Bryce Dredge - LB Madison

Jonathan Snell - DB Highland

Elijah Beck - DB Thunder Ridge

Ben Witherspoon - P Rigby

