The 5A Southeast Idaho Conference announced their all-conference selections for football. The conference includes Highland, Rigby, Thunder Ridge, and Madison. The selections were:
Player of the Year - Luke Flowers, QB, Rigby
Co-Offensive Players of the Year - Drew Hymas, QB, Highland and Brady Packer, WR, Rigby
Defensive Player of the Year - Mason Fullmer, LB, Highland
Coach of the Year - Nick Sorrell, Highland
1st Team Offense
QB Ben Dredge Madison
RB Lucas Mikkola Rigby
Sam Gamino Rigby
TE Brevin Larsen Rigby
WR Rhidge Barela Highland
Kade Steffler Rigby
Hudson Harker Thunder Ridge
Chase Crane Madison
OL Feki Pouha Rigby
Ayden Davis Rigby
Peyton Harding Highland
Bruce Galo Highland
Rex Silas Madison
K Braycen Stoddard Madison
Ret. Connor Hall Thunder Ridge
2nd Team Offense
QB Tayvin Oswald Thunder Ridge
RB Kade Jones Highland
Mason Fullmer Highland
TE Aaron Archibald Rigby
WR Koen Peck Rigby
Kai Callen Highland
Connor Hall Thunder Ridge
Jase Benedict Rigby
OL Owen Ward Thunder Ridge
Dillon Shaw Highland
Brea Mechem Madison
Bruin Bowman Rigby
Braxton Geisler Rigby
K Zerek Younis Highland
Ret. Kai Callen Highland
1st Team Defense
ATH Jack Boudrero Rigby
DL Freddie Williams Highland
Sam Webster Rigby
Jacob Womack Rigby
McKay Dougal Thunder Ridge
LB Gunner Wilhelm Highland
Colton George Highland
Conner Gneiting Rigby
Zach Hawkes Rigby
Mason Burgess Rigby
DB Kai Callen Highland
Jaxon Sibounma Highland
Zxaeb Falevai Rigby
Reggie Groom Rigby
P Drew Hymas Highland
2nd Team Defense
DL Eli Anderton Highland
Hudson John Highland
Klarke McKaine Madison
Siope Fangupo Rigby
LB Traycen Kostial Madison
Taycen Clark Madison
Cael Grimmett Thunder Ridge
Rory Leavitt Thunder Ridge
DB Campbell Thomas Highland
Kody Robinson Thunder Ridge
Parker Graham Rigby
Brock Klingler Rigby
P Nathan Olsen Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention Offense
Carter Koplin - RB Thunder Ridge
Barkley Beck - RB Madison
Payton Klingler - RB Rigby
Colton Durham - WR Highland
Ryan Johnson - WR Thunder Ridge
Trevin Lords - WR Madison
Cy Reno - TE Highland
McKay Dougal - TE Thunder Ridge
Porter Cottle - TE Madison
Nash Humphreys - TE Madison
Dallas Call - OL Highland
Bryant Kelley - OL Highland
Kyle Miller - OL Thunder Ridge
Jayden Tuia - OL Thunder Ridge
Andrew Walsh - OL Madison
Slayde Johnson - OL Rigby
Ben Witherspoon - K Rigby
Honorable Mention Defense
Tanner Storer - DL Thunder Ridge
Gage Larsen - DL Rigby
Kody Hite - DL Highland
Wyatt Gray - LB Thunder Ridge
Bryce Dredge - LB Madison
Jonathan Snell - DB Highland
Elijah Beck - DB Thunder Ridge
Ben Witherspoon - P Rigby
