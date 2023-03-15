Aberdeen’s Seth Hall stole the show at Monday’s District 5 All-Star festivities, winning the dunk contest thanks to a between-the-legs slam.
The event also featured a 3-point contest, won by Rockland’s Taylie Boyer.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 2:00 pm
Day one of Idaho State's spring football schedule is in the books.
After a trying season last spring, the Century baseball team is playing with something to prove this year.
Aberdeen's Seth Hall stole the show at Monday's District 5 All-Star festivities, winning the dunk contest thanks to a between-the-legs slam.
Local bars hosted the annual Gate City Brewfest over the weekend.
Olympic legend Dick Fosbury has died.
A voting precinct location in Power County has changed for Tuesday's election.
In continuing coverage,
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho provides important resources to people and families in Boise, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls.
After the recent vandalism at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket's new facility, the charity is holding an event to raise money for a security system.
In continuing coverage,
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho provides important resources to people and families in Boise, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls.
After the recent vandalism at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket's new facility, the charity is holding an event to raise money for a security system.
