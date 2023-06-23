The All-Idaho softball teams featured 16 players and 2 coaches from East Idaho.
The following players and coaches were honored:
Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge
Miah Lusk, Pocatello (4A Player of the Year)
McKinley Hill, Pocatello
Taylee Rogers, Pocatello
Josh Naylor, Pocatello (4A Coach of the Year)
Quincy Cronquist, Blackfoot
Libby Larsen, Marsh Valley
Kallie Johnson, South Fremont
Haylie Angel, South Fremont
Casey Folsom, South Fremont
Marissa Bagley, Teton
Riglee Peterson, Malad (2A Player of the Year)
Hallie Horsley, Malad
Beth McLain, Malad
Bostyn Combs, Malad
Chrstie Schow, Malad (2A Coach of the Year)
Harlie Goedhart, North Fremont
Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson
