The All-Idaho softball teams featured 16 players and 2 coaches from East Idaho.

The following players and coaches were honored:

Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge

Miah Lusk, Pocatello (4A Player of the Year)

McKinley Hill, Pocatello

Taylee Rogers, Pocatello

Josh Naylor, Pocatello (4A Coach of the Year)

Quincy Cronquist, Blackfoot

Libby Larsen, Marsh Valley

Kallie Johnson, South Fremont

Haylie Angel, South Fremont

Casey Folsom, South Fremont

Marissa Bagley, Teton

Riglee Peterson, Malad (2A Player of the Year)

Hallie Horsley, Malad

Beth McLain, Malad

Bostyn Combs, Malad

Chrstie Schow, Malad (2A Coach of the Year)

Harlie Goedhart, North Fremont

Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.