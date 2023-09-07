After helping lead the Beavers to the first win on the gridiron in nearly two calendar years, American Falls' Austin Adair is our East Idaho GMC Athlete of the Week.
Adair hauled in 5 catches for 145 yards and a TD, while also recording 6 tackles and 1 sack defensively. The Beavers defeated West Jefferson, 20-14, for their first win since Oct. 1, 2021.
"It feels good just knowing that our team played well together," Adair said. "We showed people that we're not the same American Falls team as years past and it just felt great."
It's the first win for Beavers head coach Tim Hoppe, who took over the program ahead of the 2022 season.
"As good as I thought it was going to feel for me, I felt like the kids were more happy for me than they were for themselves," Hoppe said. "I don't need wins personally, but I need my kids to get wins."
"We've been working hard at practice just knowing that our teamwork, our brotherhood, everything's coming together," Adair said. "We're starting to roll."
The Beavers will look for their second win on Friday night at Filer.
