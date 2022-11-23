A long-awaited brand new indoor baseball and softball facility is now open in Pocatello.
Be a Dude Academy on 944 N Main St opened its doors last week, welcoming in players to their facility for the first time. It currently houses two batting cages with plans to expand in the future.
The name of the academy comes from a phrase frequently heard in dugouts around town.
"We've always just said be a dude," co-founder Vinnie Benavidez said. "Trying to pump them up. Be a dude. Be that person. We thought, why not Be a Dude Academy?"
"We want you to be able to go up to the plate or out to the field and say, 'You know what? I'm gonna win,'" co-founder Nick Sorrell said.
To learn more about Be a Dude Academy, you can visit them on Facebook or in person at 944 N Main St.
