Bear Lake High School continued a magical year, following up a football state championship by ending Melba's 40-game winning streak in the 2A boys basketball state championship game.
Brady Shaul led the Bears with 17 points in the 55-44 victory. The Mustangs led by 10 at halftime, but the Bears outscored them 34-13 in the second half to capture the title. They finish the season at 25-2. It is their first 2A boys basketball state championship since 2018.
