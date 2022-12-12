Idaho State University welcomed their new football head coach Cody Hawkins and his family to Pocatello on Sunday.
University president Kevin Satterlee and Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros hosted a press conference, well-attended by the media, boosters, and current members of the Bengals football team.
