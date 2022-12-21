The Blackfoot Broncos girls basketball team rolled to victory Tuesday night, defeating their cross-town rivals Snake River 58-38.
Esperanza Vergara led the Broncos with 23 points, who improve to 4-8 on the season. After the holiday break, they will be back in action at Skyline on January 4.
Meanwhile, Snake River suffered only their second loss this season, falling to 8-2. They'll play in the East Idaho Shootout beginning December 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.