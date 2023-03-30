Blackfoot football star Chris Portillo is headed to Morningside University in Iowa to continue his football and academic pursuits.
Portillo starred on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Broncos, helping lead the squad to playoff appearances each of his four seasons, including a state championship appearance in 2019.
"In 5th grade, my buddy's parents came to school and gave me a flyer that said it was for football," Portillo said. "So I went to one practice and just fell in love with it. Ever since then, it's been a lifelong dream to continue my athletic career. I'm finally glad I achieved it."
