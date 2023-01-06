Blackfoot star wide receiver JaVonte King made his next move official Thursday, signing with Montana State University.
King totaled over 900 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns in his senior season.
"JaVonte King has rare ability," Blackfoot head football coach Jerrod Ackley said. "We were so blessed to watch this exciting playmaker in Blackfoot. King has a phenomenal ceiling that will transition well at the next level."
